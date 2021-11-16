Business Break
Unemployment Eliminators to host job fair in Columbus

(Dakota News Now)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Unemployment Eliminators will host a job fair in Columbus.

The event is set to take place on December 2 - from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Columbus Marriott located at 800 Front Ave.

Hundreds of jobs will be up for grabs at this job fair - hiring for both entry level and experienced positions, too.

Attendees should dress interview-ready with comfortable shoes. Attendees should also bring extra copies of their resumes, pens and paper. Attendees should network with employers at booths as well.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

