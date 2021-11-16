Unemployment Eliminators to host job fair in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Unemployment Eliminators will host a job fair in Columbus.

The event is set to take place on December 2 - from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Columbus Marriott located at 800 Front Ave.

Hundreds of jobs will be up for grabs at this job fair - hiring for both entry level and experienced positions, too.

Attendees should dress interview-ready with comfortable shoes. Attendees should also bring extra copies of their resumes, pens and paper. Attendees should network with employers at booths as well.

