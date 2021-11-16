Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Valley Rescue Mission names new CEO

(Source: Valley Rescue Mission)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nearly two months after its current CEO announced plans to step down, Valley Rescue Mission has named its new leader.

Vann Ellison has accepted the position of President & CEO of Valley Rescue Mission.

The Mission tells News Leader 9 that the board of directors selected Ellison because of his extensive experience and professional achievements which include serving as President & CEO of St. Matthew’s House in Naples, FL and Senior Chaplain at the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The board says they believe Ellison’s expertise in food insecurity, homelessness, and drug addiction coupled with this love for God will propel the Mission into the future while making a lasting impact on the lives of the people it serves.

Ellison will begin his new role on January 1.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Jones
District Attorney Mark Jones pleads guilty to four of nine counts in plea deal
Heavy police presence at Quail Creek Dr. in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Quail Creek Dr. in Columbus
Murder-suicide investigation underway in Chambers, Lee Counties
Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off during an...
Woman accused of biting off ‘large portion’ of La. officer’s ear
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old

Latest News

Columbus Technical College
Columbus Technical College celebrates 60th anniversary
LaGrange man charged with murder following fentanyl-laced heroin overdose in Troup Co.
Lee County Humane Society hosting low-cost vaccine clinic
Muscogee County School District reports COVID cases, in-person learning to continue
Several honored at Muscogee County School Board meeting