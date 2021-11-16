Valley Rescue Mission names new CEO

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nearly two months after its current CEO announced plans to step down, Valley Rescue Mission has named its new leader.

Vann Ellison has accepted the position of President & CEO of Valley Rescue Mission.

The Mission tells News Leader 9 that the board of directors selected Ellison because of his extensive experience and professional achievements which include serving as President & CEO of St. Matthew’s House in Naples, FL and Senior Chaplain at the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The board says they believe Ellison’s expertise in food insecurity, homelessness, and drug addiction coupled with this love for God will propel the Mission into the future while making a lasting impact on the lives of the people it serves.

Ellison will begin his new role on January 1.

