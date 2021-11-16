Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Wanted sex offender stopped by Muscogee Co. deputy while on vacation

Wanted sex offender stopped by Muscogee Co. deputy while on vacation
Wanted sex offender stopped by Muscogee Co. deputy while on vacation(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman sent out a letter of commendation on behalf of one of his deputies alerting another agency about a wanted sex offender.

Countryman says Charles Simonds is now behind bars thanks to Sergeant Earl Osbon.

Sergeant Osbon was on vacation in another state when a victim contacted him in reference to harassment. Osbon then contacted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, who arrested Simonds. Reports say Simonds had multiple warrants against him including attempted kidnapping.

Simonds will brought back to Muscogee County and federal charges may also be filed against him.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Jones
District Attorney Mark Jones pleads guilty to four of nine counts in plea deal
Heavy police presence at Quail Creek Dr. in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Quail Creek Dr. in Columbus
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Murder-suicide investigation underway in Chambers, Lee Counties
Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off during an...
Woman accused of biting off ‘large portion’ of La. officer’s ear

Latest News

Columbus Civic Center to hold annual Thanksgiving food drive
Columbus Civic Center to hold annual Thanksgiving food drive
Columbus City Council approves purchase of uptown Synovus properties
Synovus recognized as Georgia Business History Initiative honoree, receives historical marker
Columbus, GA - We do amazing. logo
City of Columbus releases Thanksgiving holiday schedule
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard's prison sentence was reduced by a judge.
State: Former house speaker attempted to influence prison legislation for early release