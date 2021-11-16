Wanted sex offender stopped by Muscogee Co. deputy while on vacation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman sent out a letter of commendation on behalf of one of his deputies alerting another agency about a wanted sex offender.

Countryman says Charles Simonds is now behind bars thanks to Sergeant Earl Osbon.

Sergeant Osbon was on vacation in another state when a victim contacted him in reference to harassment. Osbon then contacted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, who arrested Simonds. Reports say Simonds had multiple warrants against him including attempted kidnapping.

Simonds will brought back to Muscogee County and federal charges may also be filed against him.

