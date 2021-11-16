WTVM Editorial 11/16/21: Share Your Thanks by Giving

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The now infamous “supply chain crisis” is having a direct effect on the cost of your Thanksgiving dinner this year.

Food prices are the highest now since 2011. Crop-destroying weather and fewer turkeys available for slaughter are just two reasons why. Another likely culprit is the effect of less US oil and gas production due to government policies, driving up the cost of energy.

Even the tin cans that hold vegetables or cranberry sauce are more expensive to make and ship today.

And overall, workers needed to drive the trucks, unload the food, and stock the shelves are scarce in a hyper-competitive job market.

These are just some of the factors creating a more expensive Thanksgiving this year.

So, you can imagine the devastating effect inflation has on local families who fight hunger every day.

That’s why WTVM’s annual food drive, called “Share Your Thanks By Giving,” needs your support this year.

We’re collecting non-perishable foods – meaning canned and boxed foods – for Valley Rescue Mission and The Food Bank of East Alabama to distribute to our neighbors in need.

WTVM’s Share Your Thanks By Giving has food collection bins set up in Columbus at the following locations:

Atlanta Postal Credit Union

Rivertown Buick GMC

Sons Chevrolet of Columbus

Sons Ford of Auburn

Every location of Southern States Bank.

We’ll even have a one day, drive-thru food collection event here at the station, on Wynnton Road, Wednesday, November 17th.

So while you’re shopping early to get the best prices you can, please plan on grabbing a few extra items of your favorite foods to contribute to WTVM’s Share Your Thanks By Giving.

In doing so, you’ll provide holiday joy and a day of food security for those most in need.

