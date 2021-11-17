8th annual Boy Scout service award banquet held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local Boy Scouts and those who support them were honored Tuesday night at the Whitney M. Young Service Award Banquet in Columbus.

The 8th annual event recognizes the importance of scouting in the community and pays tribute to those who are working to help improve the lives of young people. This year’s Whitney M. Young Award recipient was Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman.

“I want to commend the Boy Scouts of America for their work in what they do in helping to develop our young men and our young women - teaching them different skillsets that they may need from leadership to character to developmental growth and things like that,” said Sheriff Countryman. “And those are the traits that we need for our future leaders.”

News Leader 9′s Barbara Gauthier served as mistress of ceremony for Tuesday night’s event.

In the last year, more than 2,000 local children have participated in the Muscogee County Chapter of the Boy Scouts of America - 300 of those scouts were girls.

