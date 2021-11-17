AAA: Georgia won’t be impacted by high gas prices this Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is more than a week away and while some people already tackling busy stores with their grocery lists, others are preparing to hit the road to spend time with their families. But gas prices have been rising higher and higher recently, prompting some concerns about how much you’ll pay at the pump.

AAA says if you’re hitting the road for the holiday be prepared for millions of people to be hitting the road this Thanksgiving across the state of Georgia.

If you’re planning a road trip this Thanksgiving, Georgia AAA spokesman Garrett Townsend says before you hit the highway, make sure you’re prepared for anything that could easily ruin your trip. Townsend says the most common calls AAA receives during holiday season are about dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts.

“We always say pack your patience,” said Townsend. “Be prepared in advance in case there’s delayed traffic on the highway. If you’ve got kids, make sure you plan some activities for them, snacks as well.”

This year will be the first time many people across the nation are able to see their loved ones since the pandemic hit last year. With that in mind, Townsend says there will be roughly 1.5 million Georgians hitting the road this year, only one percent less than those who drove during Thanksgiving in 2019.

“After almost two years of people being removed from getting together with family and friends -- a slight uptick in prices is not going to slow people down from getting on the road and traveling during the holiday,” said Townsend.

Speaking of high prices - Townsend said Georgians won’t be impacted by high gas prices this holiday season. The average cost of regular and unleaded gas in Columbus is $3.23 per gallon in Columbus and across the state, that number bumps up to $3.25 per gallon.

“Generally during the holiday season, you usually find a little bit higher prices again because demand is up as well,” said Townsend.

Townsend says high gas prices in certain areas is caused by the high cost of crude oil but again, those prices won’t be an issue during Thanksgiving weekend.

