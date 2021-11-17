Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

AAA: Georgia won’t be impacted by high gas prices this Thanksgiving

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is more than a week away and while some people already tackling busy stores with their grocery lists, others are preparing to hit the road to spend time with their families. But gas prices have been rising higher and higher recently, prompting some concerns about how much you’ll pay at the pump.

AAA says if you’re hitting the road for the holiday be prepared for millions of people to be hitting the road this Thanksgiving across the state of Georgia.

If you’re planning a road trip this Thanksgiving, Georgia AAA spokesman Garrett Townsend says before you hit the highway, make sure you’re prepared for anything that could easily ruin your trip. Townsend says the most common calls AAA receives during holiday season are about dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts.

“We always say pack your patience,” said Townsend. “Be prepared in advance in case there’s delayed traffic on the highway. If you’ve got kids, make sure you plan some activities for them, snacks as well.”

This year will be the first time many people across the nation are able to see their loved ones since the pandemic hit last year. With that in mind, Townsend says there will be roughly 1.5 million Georgians hitting the road this year, only one percent less than those who drove during Thanksgiving in 2019.

“After almost two years of people being removed from getting together with family and friends -- a slight uptick in prices is not going to slow people down from getting on the road and traveling during the holiday,” said Townsend.

Speaking of high prices - Townsend said Georgians won’t be impacted by high gas prices this holiday season. The average cost of regular and unleaded gas in Columbus is $3.23 per gallon in Columbus and across the state, that number bumps up to $3.25 per gallon.

“Generally during the holiday season, you usually find a little bit higher prices again because demand is up as well,” said Townsend.

Townsend says high gas prices in certain areas is caused by the high cost of crude oil but again, those prices won’t be an issue during Thanksgiving weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Jones
District Attorney Mark Jones pleads guilty to four of nine counts in plea deal
Heavy police presence at Quail Creek Dr. in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Quail Creek Dr. in Columbus
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Murder-suicide investigation underway in Chambers, Lee Counties
Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off during an...
Woman accused of biting off ‘large portion’ of La. officer’s ear

Latest News

(Source: AP)
Fire prevention tips amid weather change
LaGrange police on scene of apparent standoff at Sunny Point and Moss Creek Dr. in LaGrange
LaGrange police on scene of apparent standoff at Sunny Point and Moss Creek Dr. in LaGrange
Wanted sex offender stopped by Muscogee Co. deputy while on vacation
Wanted sex offender stopped by Muscogee Co. deputy while on vacation
Columbus Civic Center to hold annual Thanksgiving food drive
Columbus Civic Center to hold annual Thanksgiving food drive