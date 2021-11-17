All 5 inmates, including 2 murder suspects, in custody after escaping Georgia jail

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - All five escaped inmates are now in custody after escaping a south Georgia jail over the weekend, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Saturday, GBI issued a “Blue Alert” after the inmates escaped from the Pulaski County Law Enforcement Center. Pulaski County is about 50 miles south of Macon.

Authorities say each of the inmates has a violent history and two of them are murder suspects. Two of them, Tyree Mantan Jackson and Lewis Wendell Evans III were captured Sunday in Warner Robins.

The final suspect, Tyree Williams, was found around midnight, according to Warner Robins police. Authorities did not say when the remaining suspects were arrested.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.