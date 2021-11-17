Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Brief Warm Up; Weekend Cool Down

Radek’s Forecast
Xiao Yang, her husband, and daughter enjoy a sunny day at the park. Yang says she and her...
Xiao Yang, her husband, and daughter enjoy a sunny day at the park. Yang says she and her husband got vaccinated to protect their kids.(KBTX)
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lots of sunshine has been the theme for the last couple days and will continue be that way today as highs get into the mid and upper 70s, quite warm for the middle part of November indeed. Tonight our temperatures will be relatively mild compared to the last couple nights with low 50s for lows as a southerly flow develops ahead of our next cold front. Thursday will bring the chance of an isolated shower or two as the front moves in, but really no big deal. For the weekend we remain mainly dry with the chance for a shower Sunday with yet (you guessed it) another cold front. Highs remain in the 60s for highs and 40s for lows, with Thanksgiving week featuring the coldest weather this season thus far with 50s for highs on Tuesday and a freeze threat overnight. We’ll keep you updated on Thanksgiving, but right now looks dry and seasonable, great news! Have a great afternoon!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Heavy police presence at Quail Creek Dr. in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Quail Creek Dr. in Columbus
LaGrange police on scene of apparent standoff at Sunny Point and Moss Creek Dr. in LaGrange
LaGrange police, GBI on scene of apparent standoff at Sunny Point Cir. and Moss Creek Dr. in LaGrange
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
GBI, Hogansville police searching for murder suspect
GBI, Hogansville police searching for murder suspect

Latest News

Tuesday Evening Weather on the Go
Tuesday Evening Weather on the Go
(Source: AP)
Fire prevention tips amid weather change
Derek Kinkade
A Few More Warm Days; Temperature Changes Ahead for Friday & the Weekend
Fall foliage
Still Staying in a Settled Weather Pattern