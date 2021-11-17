Brief Warm Up; Weekend Cool Down

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lots of sunshine has been the theme for the last couple days and will continue be that way today as highs get into the mid and upper 70s, quite warm for the middle part of November indeed. Tonight our temperatures will be relatively mild compared to the last couple nights with low 50s for lows as a southerly flow develops ahead of our next cold front. Thursday will bring the chance of an isolated shower or two as the front moves in, but really no big deal. For the weekend we remain mainly dry with the chance for a shower Sunday with yet (you guessed it) another cold front. Highs remain in the 60s for highs and 40s for lows, with Thanksgiving week featuring the coldest weather this season thus far with 50s for highs on Tuesday and a freeze threat overnight. We’ll keep you updated on Thanksgiving, but right now looks dry and seasonable, great news! Have a great afternoon!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.