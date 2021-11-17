Cold Front Thursday; Slight Chance of Showers & Cooler by Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After another chilly start early Thursday (but not as cool as the past few mornings), clouds will be on the increase with an approaching cold front. Temperatures will still make it into the mid to upper 70s before the cooler air arrives, and we’ll mention a slight chance of a shower. Most spots will end up staying dry, and then even drier air moves in for Friday and Saturday. Highs will drop back to the low to mid 60s in many communities with lows in the 30s and lower 40s early Friday and early Saturday mornings. Sunday looks like a day with increasing clouds and a high near 70, then get ready for another cold front on Monday with a 20-30% coverage of showers when it passes through. It will usher in a shot of the coldest air so far of t he season with highs expected in the mid 50s on Tuesday, and upper 50s and lower 60s by the big travel day on Wednesday. Lows will be well in the 30s early Tuesday and early Wednesday morning, with many spots dipping into the 20s early Wednesday morning of next week. At the moment, Thanksgiving Day looks dry with increasing clouds and seasonable temperatures - our next rain chances of rain might be coming on Black Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.