Columbus City Council honors local man with proclamation for volunteering

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local man, known as a volunteer-aholic, was surprised with a special honor Tuesday evening.

Jarvis “J-Bo” Hamilton had a huge surprise at his birthday celebration on the evening of Tuesday, November 16. His friends surprised him with a special proclamation from Columbus City Council - for all the work he’s done with organizations like Open Door Community House, Autism Hope Center, St. Luke Food Pantry, Meals on Wheels, and others.

His passion is working with at-risk youth, the homeless and anyone in need.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson declared Tuesday, November 16, as Jarvis “J-Bo” Hamilton Day.

Hamilton’s most recent initiative is called Books and Bookshelves in Barbershops, which provides these businesses with free books and bookshelves to help boys and young men have better access to knowledge and develop a love for reading.

