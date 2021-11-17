Business Break
Columbus police issue critical alert for woman last seen Tuesday

(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has issued a critical alert for a missing woman.

Police and family members are asking for the public’s help in finding 35-year-old Tiffany Nicole Ashmore. Police say she may be suffering from suicidal ideations.

Ashmore was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Jeannie Drive in Columbus. She stands at 4′11″ and weighs around 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a suede top and boots.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ashmore is asked to call 911, the Columbus Police Department Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449, or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384.

