Columbus veteran donating bikes to youth in Fountain City

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Donating items to spread holiday cheer across the community is something one Columbus veteran has been doing for the past 10 years.

Every year Chester Jackson gives away bicycles to kids across the Fountain City. His message for why he keeps doing so is something that’ll touch everyone’s hearts.

“This started out of love -- pure love,” said Jackson. “When you see there is something in the community that is missing, the first step is love.”

Jackson, who served in the Marines for four years, is no stranger to serving the community. For the past decade, he has given away at least 8,500 bikes to children in Columbus.

“Having somebody like him in our community, I don’t have to wonder if it’s hitting the right hands,” said Jason McKenzie, owner of Ride On Bikes. “It’s 100 percent going to the right people that we need in our community.”

Despite the pandemic hitting in 2020, Jackson still went out of his way to ensure kids received at least one gift last year. Over the years, Jackson says he’s received thousands of bike donations from people in both Columbus and Phenix City.

“It’s not about me,” said Jackson. “It’s about these children. So we can make it happen as a unit.”

This year, Jackson plans on continuing the effort with plans of giving away hundreds of bikes on Dec. 11 between noon and 3 p.m. One bike will be given to families with children ages three to 13 on a first come, first-served basis at his non-profit next door to East Coast Body Shop.

In the past, children received refurbished bikes donated by the community or from Ride on Bikes customers. However, Jackson is asking for community donations so children can get new bikes this year.

“It will bring the community together - even tighter than what it is,” said Jackson. “If you notice, Columbus is a beautiful city.”

There will also be Christmas carols and photos with Santa and everyone is asked to wear a mask. Anyone donating can drop off their money at the facility next door to East Coast Body Shop.

