Fort Benning to host more than 250 competitors in multi-gun challenge

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning is hosting a multi-gun challenge - hosting more than 250 competitors from across the United States.

The nine-state multi-gun challenge starts Friday. The challenge is an annual match designed by the USAMU Action Shooting Team. It allows marksmen to compete at the same range where Fort Benning soldiers train and experience a military base.

This is the first multi-gun challenge since 2019 since last year’s was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Various companies have donated prizes for winners in all categories.

The challenge will run through this weekend with an awards ceremony being held Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

