GBI, Hogansville police searching for murder suspect

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Hogansville Police Department has developed a suspect in a fatal shooting.

36-year-old Jearecki Evans is wanted for the murder of Lerocco Boyd which occurred on Nov. 12 in Hogansville.

On Nov. 12, 42-year-old Lerocco Boyd was found in his yard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Oak Street in Hogansville. Police, Troup County Fire Department, and AMR attempted life-saving measures but were not able to revive Boyd. Boyd was pronounced dead at 1:11 p.m.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Evans is wanted for felony murder and is considered to be armed and dangerous. He is 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Please use extreme caution and do not approach the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call GBI Region 2 Field Office at 706-565-7888.

