Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW: Drop off items to WTVM’s Share Your Thanks by Giving food drive

WTVM Share Your Thanks
WTVM Share Your Thanks(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With Thanksgiving just around the bend, WTVM has partnered with several local sponsors to help restock the shelves of our local food banks. Due to COVID-19, many families are experiencing food insecurity.

WTVM, Sons Chevrolet, Sons Ford, A.P.C.U., Rivertown Buick GMC, Southern States Bank, Feeding the Valley Food Bank and Food Bank of East Alabama are asking for your help to make sure food isn’t one of them.

You can Share Your Thanks by Giving today by dropping off non-perishable food items to WTVM, located at 1909 Wynnton Road in Columbus, until 6:30 p.m.

You can also donate to Feeding the Valley Food Bank or the Food Bank of East Alabama online with a monetary donation.

All proceeds benefit Feeding the Valley Food Bank and Food Bank of East Alabama.

For more information on WTVM’s Share Your Thanks by Giving, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaGrange police on scene of apparent standoff at Sunny Point and Moss Creek Dr. in LaGrange
LaGrange police, GBI on scene of apparent standoff at Sunny Point Cir. and Moss Creek Dr. in LaGrange
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Heavy police presence at Quail Creek Dr. in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Quail Creek Dr. in Columbus
Critical alert canceled after missing Columbus woman found safe
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door

Latest News

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a convicted...
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for convicted sex offender
Young Dolph (Source: Wikimedia)
Source confirms Rapper Young Dolph shot, killed at Memphis bakery
Red Cross holding blood drive in LaGrange Friday
Suspect dead after standoff with police in LaGrange
Trees for Troops to donate Christmas trees to military families
Trees for Troops to donate Christmas trees to military families