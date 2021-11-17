HAPPENING NOW: Drop off items to WTVM’s Share Your Thanks by Giving food drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With Thanksgiving just around the bend, WTVM has partnered with several local sponsors to help restock the shelves of our local food banks. Due to COVID-19, many families are experiencing food insecurity.

WTVM, Sons Chevrolet, Sons Ford, A.P.C.U., Rivertown Buick GMC, Southern States Bank, Feeding the Valley Food Bank and Food Bank of East Alabama are asking for your help to make sure food isn’t one of them.

You can Share Your Thanks by Giving today by dropping off non-perishable food items to WTVM, located at 1909 Wynnton Road in Columbus, until 6:30 p.m.

You can also donate to Feeding the Valley Food Bank or the Food Bank of East Alabama online with a monetary donation.

All proceeds benefit Feeding the Valley Food Bank and Food Bank of East Alabama.

