Harris County School District reports 14 COVID cases
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District has released its latest update of COVID cases.
The new data from the week of November 9 - 15 shows:
- 12 COVID cases and 28 close contact cases among students
- 2 COVID cases and 1 close contact among employees
The school district has nearly 5,500 students and employs close to 800 employees.
