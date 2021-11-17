Harris County School District reports 14 COVID cases

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District has released its latest update of COVID cases.

The new data from the week of November 9 - 15 shows:

12 COVID cases and 28 close contact cases among students

2 COVID cases and 1 close contact among employees

The school district has nearly 5,500 students and employs close to 800 employees.

