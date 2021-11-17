Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Healthy Sumter, Flint River Fresh LLC partner to deliver food in Americus

Healthy Sumter, Flint River Fresh LLC partner to deliver food in Americus
Healthy Sumter, Flint River Fresh LLC partner to deliver food in Americus(Source: Phoebe Health)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two local businesses joined forces to deliver food in Americus.

Healthy Sumter and Flint River Fresh LLC delivered food to a total of 121 families on Wednesday, November 17.

A total of 310 residents at Magnolia Village Apartments and Starlight Place Apartments were given fruits and vegetables - courtesy of Healthy Sumter and Flint River Fresh. The businesses do this as part of Phoebe Sumter’s initiative to address food insecurities in Americus and Sumter County, as well as neighboring counties.

Other initiatives creating community gardens and teaching people how to create gardens at their own home.  So far, more than 900 individuals have received food bags in Sumter County.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaGrange police on scene of apparent standoff at Sunny Point and Moss Creek Dr. in LaGrange
LaGrange police, GBI on scene of apparent standoff at Sunny Point Cir. and Moss Creek Dr. in LaGrange
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Heavy police presence at Quail Creek Dr. in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Quail Creek Dr. in Columbus
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
GBI, Hogansville police searching for murder suspect
GBI, Hogansville police searching for murder suspect

Latest News

8th annual Boy Scout service award banquet held in Columbus
Columbus City Council honors local man with proclamation for volunteering
Columbus City Council honors local man with proclamation for volunteer work
Fort Benning to host more than 250 competitor in multi-gun challenge
Fort Benning to host more than 250 competitors in multi-gun challenge
Columbus Civic Center to hold annual Thanksgiving food drive
Columbus Civic Center to hold annual Thanksgiving food drive