Healthy Sumter, Flint River Fresh LLC partner to deliver food in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two local businesses joined forces to deliver food in Americus.

Healthy Sumter and Flint River Fresh LLC delivered food to a total of 121 families on Wednesday, November 17.

A total of 310 residents at Magnolia Village Apartments and Starlight Place Apartments were given fruits and vegetables - courtesy of Healthy Sumter and Flint River Fresh. The businesses do this as part of Phoebe Sumter’s initiative to address food insecurities in Americus and Sumter County, as well as neighboring counties.

Other initiatives creating community gardens and teaching people how to create gardens at their own home. So far, more than 900 individuals have received food bags in Sumter County.

