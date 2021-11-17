Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing juvenile

Savannah Bobe, 13, was reported missing out of Lee County.
Savannah Bobe, 13, was reported missing out of Lee County.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Savannah Bobe was last seen on Philema Road in Lee County.

She is believed to be headed to Tallahassee with an unknown 17-20-year-old man.

She is described as 5′2, 120 pounds and has brown eyes and blonde hair. She was wearing maroon sweatpants and a black hoodie that says “BEBE” on it.

Anyone with information on Bobe’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaGrange police on scene of apparent standoff at Sunny Point and Moss Creek Dr. in LaGrange
LaGrange police, GBI on scene of apparent standoff at Sunny Point Cir. and Moss Creek Dr. in LaGrange
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Heavy police presence at Quail Creek Dr. in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Quail Creek Dr. in Columbus
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
GBI, Hogansville police searching for murder suspect
GBI, Hogansville police searching for murder suspect

Latest News

Healthy Sumter, Flint River Fresh LLC partner to deliver food in Americus
Healthy Sumter, Flint River Fresh LLC partner to deliver food in Americus
Auburn fire crews on scene of gas leak on Opelika Rd. at Gentry Dr.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Auburn fire crews on scene of gas leak on Opelika Rd. at Gentry Dr.
Georgia Power logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia Power)
Georgia Power offers customer tips for National Utility Scam Awareness Day
Suspect dead after standoff with police in LaGrange
Opelika police searching for missing woman, last seen Nov. 12
Opelika police: Missing woman found safe