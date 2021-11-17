Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing juvenile

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Savannah Bobe was last seen on Philema Road in Lee County.

She is believed to be headed to Tallahassee with an unknown 17-20-year-old man.

She is described as 5′2, 120 pounds and has brown eyes and blonde hair. She was wearing maroon sweatpants and a black hoodie that says “BEBE” on it.

Anyone with information on Bobe’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.