Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

LeVar Burton to host ‘Trivial Pursuit’ game show in development

FILE - LeVar Burton stands onstage after being announced as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Rose...
FILE - LeVar Burton stands onstage after being announced as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Rose Parade, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. Burton has a game show in development based on the classic board game 'Trivial Pursuit.'(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - LeVar Burton was at one time a fan favorite to take over as host of “Jeopardy!” after the death of Alex Trebek last year.

But it’s apparent Burton has moved on. He has a new pursuit.

He confirmed via Twitter that he will be host and executive producer of a “Trivial Pursuit” game show in development.

Burton’s production company has made a deal with eOne, owned by board game maker Hasbro, to develop a game show based on the classic game “Trivial Pursuit,” Variety reported.

No network is yet attached to the game show project.

“I am thrilled to have partnered with Hasbro and eOne to bring this beloved game to market as a premium show for television,” Burton told Variety.

The original “Trivial Pursuit” board game, released in 1981, was invented by Canadian Chris Haney and became a big hit, the New York Times reported. Hasbro bought the intellectual rights to the game for $80 million in 2008.

Known for his roles in “Reading Rainbow,” “Roots” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” Burton was one of the guest hosts of “Jeopardy!” last season who was passed over for a permanent role.

Getting the job instead: then-executive producer Mike Richards, who was fired soon after he was announced as permanent host.

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are currently sharing “Jeopardy!” hosting duties.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Heavy police presence at Quail Creek Dr. in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Quail Creek Dr. in Columbus
LaGrange police on scene of apparent standoff at Sunny Point and Moss Creek Dr. in LaGrange
LaGrange police, GBI on scene of apparent standoff at Sunny Point Cir. and Moss Creek Dr. in LaGrange
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
GBI, Hogansville police searching for murder suspect
GBI, Hogansville police searching for murder suspect

Latest News

Dr. Edmund Donoghue, a medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, testified that...
Defenses to begin in trial of 3 men over killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse jurors to return for Day 2 of deliberations
According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.
Police standoff with LaGrange shooting suspect enters second day
Under the new initiative, the Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced...
US offering investment to boost COVID-19 vaccine capacity