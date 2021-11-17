Medical products company planning $123M expansion in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An east Alabama medical products company is planning to invest $123 million for an expansion project at its Auburn facility.

Auburn officials say this expansion will allow SiO2 Materials Science to increase production capacity of its innovative vials and syringes that are critically needed in the battle against COVID-19.

This news comes after the company completed a $163 million expansion, which included a 70,000-square-foot injection molding facility expansion, in July of 2020. The latest addition will expand the facility by 185,000 square feet.

“The partnership with the City of Auburn has been an important component of SiO2′s ability to quickly deploy our innovative technology when it is needed most,” said Ken Kelly, chief technology officer at SiO2. “This expansion will provide us with the capacity we need to fulfill the growing demand of our customers.”

“SiO2 is a great success story of what is possible when private industry, a major university, the local community and the state all work together. The city of Auburn is one of the places across the country where that can happen,” Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said. “We are proud to have SiO2 in Auburn. I can say with confidence that we will see the powerful economic impact of such an innovative organization for our community in the years to come.”

In the last 10 years, the company developed its patented vial platform, combining a plastic container with microscopic, pure glass coating on the inside that is ideal for biological drugs and vaccines. The product is developed in Auburn with the assistance of leading professors from four of the op major U.S. research institutions.

More than 450 people currently work at the facility.

