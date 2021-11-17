Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for convicted sex offender

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a convicted sex offender.

45-year-old Ronald Sutton is a convicted sex offender who is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. c

He was originally convicted of child molestation and statutory rape.

Contact law enforcement upon sight. If you have any information regarding Sutton, contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 706-653-4225.

