Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for convicted sex offender
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a convicted sex offender.
45-year-old Ronald Sutton is a convicted sex offender who is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. c
He was originally convicted of child molestation and statutory rape.
Contact law enforcement upon sight. If you have any information regarding Sutton, contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 706-653-4225.
