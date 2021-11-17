Business Break
Phenix City church plans to give away 100 Thanksgiving meals

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Seventh Day Adventist Church family is giving away Thanksgiving care packages to 100 families.

Pastor of the Phenix City Seventh Day Adventist Church, Dewayne Campbell says this is their second year going out into the community and making sure families can enjoy their thanksgiving.

Each of the care bags have canned goods, dry foods and other food items to put together a complete thanksgiving meal.

And in addition to the care bags, the church is giving out 100 turkeys.

“And that gospel is not just preaching the word, but also acting in doing the deeds and the good things that Christ would have done in bringing healing and restoration for the lives of community,” said Pastor Campbell.

Members of the church will be passing out turkey’s in the Laurel Manor Mobile home Community in Phenix city until the food is gone.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

