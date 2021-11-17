Business Break
Police standoff with LaGrange shooting suspect enters second day

By Leonard Hall and James Giles
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A police standoff with a shooting suspect has entered a second day in LaGrange.

Authorities say the last exchange of gunfire happened around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday. No officers were injured and police say the condition of the suspect, Brian Jesse, is unknown.

Police say they have been utilizing technology to try to gain access to the home but have been unsuccessful so far.

Jesse has multiple firearms and explosives in the home, according to police. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the GBI bomb squad, are on the scene.

Officials tell News Leader 9 this incident started Monday around noon when police went to conduct a welfare check on two 8-year-old children in the home following Jesse’s ‘suicidal rant’ on Facebook. The children were taken into protective custody at that time.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, police came back to the home to execute an arrest warrant for Jesse. At that time, police evacuated the neighborhood when Jesse began to fire off rounds from an AR-15, authorities say.

Police say Jesse and his girlfriend, who has been cooperating with authorities, are renters at the home. He is believed to be alone in the home.

Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, a fire started from the garage of the home. Our crew on the scene saw heavy smoke in the sky and heard multiple rounds of gunfire. Police say Jesse had arsenal stored in the garage. Multiple fire trucks are on the scene.

Police say they are unsure if Jesse is still in the home.

News Leader 9 has a crew on the scene and we’ll provide updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

