Red Cross holding blood drive in LaGrange Friday

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The American Red Cross is two days away from holding a blood drive in LaGrange.

The event will be held in the jury assembly room at the Troup County Government Center on Ridley Avenue. It will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: TCGC or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.