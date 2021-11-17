Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Red Cross holding blood drive in LaGrange Friday

(WDBJ)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The American Red Cross is two days away from holding a blood drive in LaGrange.

The event will be held in the jury assembly room at the Troup County Government Center on Ridley Avenue. It will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: TCGC or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaGrange police on scene of apparent standoff at Sunny Point and Moss Creek Dr. in LaGrange
LaGrange police, GBI on scene of apparent standoff at Sunny Point Cir. and Moss Creek Dr. in LaGrange
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Heavy police presence at Quail Creek Dr. in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Quail Creek Dr. in Columbus
Critical alert canceled after missing Columbus woman found safe
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door

Latest News

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a convicted...
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for convicted sex offender
Young Dolph (Source: Wikimedia)
Source confirms Rapper Young Dolph shot, killed at Memphis bakery
Suspect dead after standoff with police in LaGrange
Trees for Troops to donate Christmas trees to military families
Trees for Troops to donate Christmas trees to military families