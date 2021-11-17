TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of 10th Ave. to 8th Street closed in Columbus this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The section of 10th Ave. from Cusseta Road to 8th Street in Columbus will be closed to all traffic starting Wednesday, November 17.

The closure will allow the Department of Public Works to repair a combined sewer line.

A signed detour route will be provided to assist drivers with alternate routes around this area.

This section of 10th Ave. is expected to be closed for approximately three days.

Drivers are encouraged to proceed with caution in the area of the road closure and detour route.

