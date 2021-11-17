Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Trees for Troops to donate Christmas trees to military families

Trees for Troops to donate Christmas trees to military families
Trees for Troops to donate Christmas trees to military families
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning is participating in an annual giveaway aimed as spreading Christmas spirit year-round. That initiative is known as Trees for Troops, which dates back to 2005.

Trees for Troops weekend happens every year where retail lots and nurseries across the nation use a trailer from FedEx to gather Christmas trees donated by their customers. Since 2005, fresh, farm-grown trees have been donated to over 260,000 military families across the nation and abroad.

This year, active duty soldiers at Fort Benning and their spouses will be able to receive one of those live Christmas trees.

“This year, we’re expected to receive 170 trees which is a little bit less than what we’ve received in the past and we think a lot of these things are due to some of the supply chain issues and just some of the economic issues around the country,” said Shannon Beck, marketing director for Ft. Benning.

Each military family will be given one Christmas tree on Dec. 3 on Wetherby Field. Trees will be given out on a first come, first serve basis starting at 10:30 a.m. Military IDs must be shown and no rank restrictions will be imposed.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaGrange police on scene of apparent standoff at Sunny Point and Moss Creek Dr. in LaGrange
LaGrange police, GBI on scene of apparent standoff at Sunny Point Cir. and Moss Creek Dr. in LaGrange
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Heavy police presence at Quail Creek Dr. in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Quail Creek Dr. in Columbus
Critical alert canceled after missing Columbus woman found safe
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door

Latest News

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a convicted...
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for convicted sex offender
Young Dolph (Source: Wikimedia)
Source confirms Rapper Young Dolph shot, killed at Memphis bakery
Red Cross holding blood drive in LaGrange Friday
Suspect dead after standoff with police in LaGrange