Trees for Troops to donate Christmas trees to military families

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning is participating in an annual giveaway aimed as spreading Christmas spirit year-round. That initiative is known as Trees for Troops, which dates back to 2005.

Trees for Troops weekend happens every year where retail lots and nurseries across the nation use a trailer from FedEx to gather Christmas trees donated by their customers. Since 2005, fresh, farm-grown trees have been donated to over 260,000 military families across the nation and abroad.

This year, active duty soldiers at Fort Benning and their spouses will be able to receive one of those live Christmas trees.

“This year, we’re expected to receive 170 trees which is a little bit less than what we’ve received in the past and we think a lot of these things are due to some of the supply chain issues and just some of the economic issues around the country,” said Shannon Beck, marketing director for Ft. Benning.

Each military family will be given one Christmas tree on Dec. 3 on Wetherby Field. Trees will be given out on a first come, first serve basis starting at 10:30 a.m. Military IDs must be shown and no rank restrictions will be imposed.

