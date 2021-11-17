Wendy’s adding second Phenix City location
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Wendy’s is planning to add a second location in Phenix City.
Crews have cleared off a site between Days Inn and Ezell’s Catfish on Highway 280. Signage on the property indicates this is the new home for the square burger chain.
Wendy’s previously had a location a short distance away in the Phenix Corners Shopping Center. It was shuttered in the 2000s.
The city’s other location is in the Ladonia community on Highway 80.
