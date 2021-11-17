Business Break
Wendy’s adding second Phenix City location

Crews have cleared off a site for the burger chain between Days Inn and Ezell’s Catfish on Highway 280.(Source: Positively Phenix City)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Wendy’s is planning to add a second location in Phenix City.

Crews have cleared off a site between Days Inn and Ezell’s Catfish on Highway 280. Signage on the property indicates this is the new home for the square burger chain.

Wendy’s previously had a location a short distance away in the Phenix Corners Shopping Center. It was shuttered in the 2000s.

Former Wendy's, now Shark's Fish & Chicken in Phenix Corners shopping center.(Source: Leonard Hall)

The city’s other location is in the Ladonia community on Highway 80.

