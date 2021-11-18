Business Break
Alabama Gov. Ivey awards COVID-19 recovery funds to Chambers County

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:22 AM EST
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey awarded a grant to help Chambers County continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent further spread of the virus.

The $400,000 award is part of $40 million allocated to Alabama under a special Community Development Block Grant program funded from the federal CARES Act.

“This grant will help Chambers County leaders take the necessary steps to help put COVID-19 in the past,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend county and city officials for working together for the health and safety of their residents.”

Chambers County will use funds to rehabilitate, staff and market a community health center in LaFayette.

The funds were made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

