Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn, Tuscaloosa mayors make Iron Bowl wagers

The Tigers and the Tide will face off on Nov. 27 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The Tigers and the Tide will face off on Nov. 27 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The mayors of Auburn and Tuscaloosa have challenged each other on the Iron Bowl.

This is the fourth year Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox agree that the losing team’s mayor has to donate to a charity of the other city’s choice, according to the city of Auburn.

The wager first began in 2005 between former Auburn Mayor Bill Hamm and Maddox.

This year, Anders has selected the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County as his charity, the city said. If the Auburn Tigers win, Maddox will donate $100 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County. However, if the Alabama Crimson Tide wins, Anders will donate $100 to Maddox’s chosen charity, the Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative.

“Each year, this friendly competition is a great reminder of the importance of taking care of those in need all across our great state,” Anders said. “I look forward to cheering on the Tigers and hope that this year’s outcome does some good for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County. War Eagle!”

The Tigers and the Tide will face off on Nov. 27 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in 25th Avenue murder in Columbus
Suspect arrested in 25th Avenue murder in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing 13-year-old, last seen in Lakebottom Park area
Columbus police searching for missing 13-year-old, last seen in Lakebottom Park area
NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested in homicide of pregnant woman, unborn child in Troup Co.
Fort Bragg soldier waives extradition; returns to Troup Co. to face murder charges
Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting
PHOTOS: Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting
Military Matters
MILITARY MATTERS: Phenix City Army Veteran Surprised on Talk Show with Home Paid in Full

Latest News

A photo of UA and AU student veterans taking part in a previous Operation Iron Ruck. The 2021...
Operation Iron Ruck uses Iron Bowl week to raise awareness of veteran suicides
Iron Bowl 2021 kickoff time announced
Auburn football stadium getting wireless network upgrade
Auburn University retiring bald eagle Spirit from pregame flights this Saturday
Auburn University to retire bald eagle Spirit from pregame flights this Saturday