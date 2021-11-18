Business Break
Boil water advisory issued for Americus citizens that have little water pressure

(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A boil water notice has been issued in Americus, Georgia.

The notice applies to any residence or business that has had little or no water pressure on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

According to Emergency Management Sumter County, when water mains lose pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter your water.

If you live in an area that has had little or no water pressure, follow these steps:

  • Bring tap water to a rolling boil
  • Boil for one minute
  • Cool before using

You can also use bottled water certified for sale by the Georgia State Department of Health. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, drinking water for pets, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

Crews will make improvements as soon as possible - however, citizens should expect to use boiled or bottled water for the next three days until lab results are back.

Citizens will be informed when they will no longer need to boil their water.

For more information, call the Americus Water System at 229-591-9156.

