City of Columbus hosting Stop the Violence Motorcade this Saturday

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus is hosting a Stop the Violence Motorcade this weekend.

The event will be held this Saturday, November 20. The motorcade will start at the Columbus Government Center - located at 100 E 10th Street - at noon.

The motorcade will end at Carver Park - located at 6665 Hunter Road - at 3 p.m.

A number of Columbus organizations are coming together for the motorcade including the Columbus NAACP.

They say their goal of this motorcade is to bring awareness to end the senseless violence in our community.

