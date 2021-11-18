Business Break
Cold Front On The Way

We are tracking big changes with our temperatures for the ArkLaTex as a a cold front sweeps...
We are tracking big changes with our temperatures for the ArkLaTex as a a cold front sweeps through the ArkLaTex early Thursday.(KSLA News 12)
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today is the last warm day for quite a bit of time at least when it comes to the next nine days. A isolated shower is possible this afternoon, but our front clears the area without any impact other than a breeze and of course falling temperatures. The mid to upper 70s today will give away to upper 30s and low 40s tonight into Friday morning, will be a shock to the system no doubt. The weekend will be accompanied by lots of sunshine with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s, before our next cold front on Monday bring showers to the area. Behind that Monday front sits the coldest air of the season thus far with lows Tuesday and Wednesday morning dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s, a freeze for almost everyone this time. Thanksgiving is shaping up dry and seasonable as of now, but stay with us for any changes. Have a great day!

