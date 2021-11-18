Business Break
Colder Temperatures Settle in for Friday & Saturday

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a warm Thursday, look for big changes on the way for Friday and Saturday with a cold front moving in. It will be breezy and much cooler tonight with temperatures dropping to the upper 30s and lower 40s by daybreak Friday and clouds decreasing. Hopefully the skies will be clear enough to check out the near-total lunar eclipse during the overnight hours, but it will be chilly for sky watchers out there! On Friday and Saturday, look for highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the 30s by early Saturday morning. Both days will be dry with a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will increase again on Sunday out ahead of the next front, and we’ll deal with a few showers moving in overnight into Monday, and a better chance of rain in the early morning hours on Monday. This cold front will bring in the coldest air since perhaps early March - highs will be in the low to mid 50s on Tuesday and upper 50s and lower 60s on Wednesday. Expect a freeze early Tuesday and early Wednesday mornings, so it will be a chilly start for any Thanksgiving travelers! At the moment, Thanksgiving Day looks dry and seasonable, but look for the next chance of rain to be next Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

