Columbus Health Department to host free vaccine clinic, new Public Health on Wheels onsite

(WRDW)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

On Friday, November 19, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., the Columbus Health Department will be giving free COVID-19 vaccines at the Columbus Civic Center.

The new Public Health on Wheels mobile unit of the Columbus Health Dept. will be onsite.

This mobile unit is made possible by a grant from the City of Columbus and will enable the health department to bring needed services to all areas of Muscogee County.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

