Cumberland Plastic Systems investing $5.7M in expanding facility to Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After recent announcements about business expansions in Auburn, Opelika is also getting in on the action.

Opelika leaders confirm Cumberland Plastic Systems is investing 5.7 million dollars in expanding their existing facility.

The move will add 60,000 square feet of warehouse space, along with additional equipment.

Leaders say the expansion will bring 25 new jobs.

