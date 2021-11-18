Business Break
Davis Broadcasting Inc. to host 35th annual radiothon; donations help children in need

(Storyblocks)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting Inc. of Columbus will be holding its 35th annual radiothon.

On November 20, Foxie 105, K92.7, Praise 100.7, and WOKS-AM/FM will stop the music to raise money for bikes, toys, food and clothing for kids in the community that might go without a Christmas.

The community can call 706-576-3565 - where community volunteers will be standing by to take pledges from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Davis Broadcasting will also hold a drive-thru donation drop-off at the Davis Broadcasting Office located at 2203 Wynnton Rd. from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Donations go towards the Davis Broadcasting’s Children’s Christmas Giveaway “Boxes of Joy”. The Davis Broadcasting Santa Crew will deliver the gifts to selected families.

“We know the need is great this year and we don’t want to turn a blind eye to those in our community that may not be able to provide a toy or gift for their families,” said Karen Robinson, Promotions Director of Davis Broadcasting.

Due to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution for our community, Davis Broadcasting has moved the pledging and donations online. Click HERE to donate.

