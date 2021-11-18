Business Break
Fort Bragg soldier waives extradition; returns to Troup Co. to face murder charges

NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested in homicide of pregnant woman, unborn child in Troup Co.
NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested in homicide of pregnant woman, unborn child in Troup Co.(Source: Cumberland County Jail)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Troup County murder suspect has been sent back to LaGrange after a Governor’s Warrant was executed by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Alonzo Dargan Jr. was taken into custody by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office on November 17 - after being held in a North Carolina jail.

On October 5, at approximately 12:49 p.m., deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Highway 18 near E. Drummond Road in regards to a single vehicle accident with possible injuries. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a 4-door passenger car with a female driver unresponsive. The car appeared to have multiple bullet holes in the side of the car.

The victim, 28-year-old Akeila Ware, of LaGrange, was then transported to a Columbus hospital where she died from her injuries shortly after arrival. It was then discovered that the victim was pregnant and the unborn child was also deceased.

On October 7, the suspect, Alonzo Dargan Jr., was arrested and taken into custody in North Carolina. Dargan Jr. is the father of 28-year-old Ware’s unborn baby. Ware was 33-weeks pregnant.

Dargan was an active duty soldier in the U.S. Army and stationed in Fort Bragg.

Dargan is being held in the Troup County Jail under two counts of murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

