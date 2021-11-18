Lanes open after vehicle fire leaves section of Highway 165 blocked in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanes are now open after vehicle fire left a section of Highway 165 blocked in Phenix City on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened between Gunner Drive and Mt. Olive School on Highway 165 in Phenix City.

Assistant Chief Jermaine Phillips with the Mt. Olive Fire Department said the roadways are open although its going to take a while to clear that section of Highway 165 north near Mt. Olive Elementary School.

He said the burned cotton picker is positioned between a lane and a half. One lane is down on Hwy 165 southbound while the cleanup continues.

Courtesy: Denise Patterson

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area for now.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.