LIST: Restaurants open on Thanksgiving in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re not feeling up to cooking a turkey or ham this Thanksgiving, some restaurants across the Chattahoochee Valley can help you out.

We’ve compiled a list of restaurants and locations that are still opening their doors for those who don’t want to gather around a table of turkey and pumpkin pie.

Check out our full list below.

Buffalo Wild Wings 5555 Whittlesey Blvd, Columbus, GA 31909 | OPEN: 11 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Cracker Barrel COLUMBUS: 1500 Bradley Park Drive | OPEN: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. OPELIKA: 1051 Fox Run Avenue | OPEN: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. LAGRANGE: 105 Hoffman Drive | OPEN: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Denny’s COLUMBUS: 3239 Macon Road | OPEN: 24 hours

IHOP COLUMBUS: 2939 N Lake Parkway | OPEN: 6 a.m. - 3 p.m. COLUMBUS: 6317 Talokas Lane | OPEN: 6 a.m. - 3 p.m. PHENIX CITY: 3747 Hwy 431 N | OPEN: 6 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Metro Diner COLUMBUS: 5524 Whitesville Road | OPEN: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Old Times Country Buffet AUBURN: 1627 Opelika Road #115 | OPEN: 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. COLUMBUS: 1900 Manchester Expressway | OPEN: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Smokey Bones COLUMBUS: 5555 Whittlesey Boulevard | OPEN: 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Starbucks COLUMBUS: 1702 Manchester Expressway | OPEN: 5:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. COLUMBUS: 1522 Bradley Park Drive | OPEN: 5:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. COLUMBUS: 6783 Veterans Parkway | OPEN: 5:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. COLUMBUS: 7026 Ruffie Way | OPEN: 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. OPELIKA: 2056 Interstate Drive | OPEN: 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. AUBURN: 1121 S. College Street | OPEN: 5:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. LAGRANGE: 1470 Lafayette Parkway | OPEN: 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Wild Wing Café COLUMBUS: 6525 Whittlesey Boulevard | OPEN: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m .

Waffle House OPEN ALL DAY 1326 Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus 6390 Flat Rock Rd. in Columbus 3455 Macon Rd. in Columbus 2727 Manchester Expy. in Columbus 4005 Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus 1646 Bradley Park Dr. in Columbus 6751 Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus 4301 Victory Dr. in Columbus 5701 Milgen Rd. in Columbus 3707 Summerville Rd. in Phenix City 1141 US-280 in Phenix City 3603 Hwy. 280/431N in Phenix City 3509 Retail Dr. in Phenix City 3898 US-80 W in Phenix City 907 Fox Run Pkwy. in Opelika 2064 Interstate Dr. in Opelika 2346 Bent Creek Rd. in Auburn 1738 Opelika Rd. in Auburn 110 W Glenn Ave. in Auburn 2167 S. College St. in Auburn 1551 S. Eufaula Ave. in Eufaula 580 Fob James Dr. in Valley 2800 20th Ave. in Valley 2585 Whitesville Rd. in LaGrange 1901 Hamilton Rd. in LaGrange 1540 Lafayette Pkwy. in LaGrange 629 New Franklin Rd. in LaGrange



