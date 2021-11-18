Business Break
LIST: Restaurants open on Thanksgiving in the Chattahoochee Valley

(Source: Shutterstock)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re not feeling up to cooking a turkey or ham this Thanksgiving, some restaurants across the Chattahoochee Valley can help you out.

We’ve compiled a list of restaurants and locations that are still opening their doors for those who don’t want to gather around a table of turkey and pumpkin pie.

Check out our full list below.

  • Buffalo Wild Wings
    • 5555 Whittlesey Blvd, Columbus, GA 31909 | OPEN: 11 a.m. - 12 a.m.
  • Cracker Barrel
    • COLUMBUS: 1500 Bradley Park Drive | OPEN: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
    • OPELIKA: 1051 Fox Run Avenue | OPEN: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
    • LAGRANGE: 105 Hoffman Drive | OPEN: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Denny’s
    • COLUMBUS: 3239 Macon Road | OPEN: 24 hours
  • IHOP
    • COLUMBUS: 2939 N Lake Parkway | OPEN: 6 a.m. - 3 p.m.
    • COLUMBUS: 6317 Talokas Lane | OPEN: 6 a.m. - 3 p.m.
    • PHENIX CITY: 3747 Hwy 431 N | OPEN: 6 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Metro Diner
    • COLUMBUS: 5524 Whitesville Road | OPEN: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Old Times Country Buffet
    • AUBURN: 1627 Opelika Road #115 | OPEN: 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
    • COLUMBUS: 1900 Manchester Expressway | OPEN: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Smokey Bones
    • COLUMBUS: 5555 Whittlesey Boulevard | OPEN: 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Starbucks
    • COLUMBUS: 1702 Manchester Expressway | OPEN: 5:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
    • COLUMBUS: 1522 Bradley Park Drive | OPEN: 5:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
    • COLUMBUS: 6783 Veterans Parkway | OPEN: 5:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
    • COLUMBUS: 7026 Ruffie Way | OPEN: 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    • OPELIKA: 2056 Interstate Drive | OPEN: 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
    • AUBURN: 1121 S. College Street | OPEN: 5:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
    • LAGRANGE: 1470 Lafayette Parkway | OPEN: 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Wild Wing Café
    • COLUMBUS: 6525 Whittlesey Boulevard | OPEN: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Waffle House
    • OPEN ALL DAY
    • 1326 Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
    • 6390 Flat Rock Rd. in Columbus
    • 3455 Macon Rd. in Columbus
    • 2727 Manchester Expy. in Columbus
    • 4005 Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
    • 1646 Bradley Park Dr. in Columbus
    • 6751 Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
    • 4301 Victory Dr. in Columbus
    • 5701 Milgen Rd. in Columbus
    • 3707 Summerville Rd. in Phenix City
    • 1141 US-280 in Phenix City
    • 3603 Hwy. 280/431N in Phenix City
    • 3509 Retail Dr. in Phenix City
    • 3898 US-80 W in Phenix City
    • 907 Fox Run Pkwy. in Opelika
    • 2064 Interstate Dr. in Opelika
    • 2346 Bent Creek Rd. in Auburn
    • 1738 Opelika Rd. in Auburn
    • 110 W Glenn Ave. in Auburn
    • 2167 S. College St. in Auburn
    • 1551 S. Eufaula Ave. in Eufaula
    • 580 Fob James Dr. in Valley
    • 2800 20th Ave. in Valley
    • 2585 Whitesville Rd. in LaGrange
    • 1901 Hamilton Rd. in LaGrange
    • 1540 Lafayette Pkwy. in LaGrange
    • 629 New Franklin Rd. in LaGrange

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

