Materials science company expanding facility to Auburn, creating 100 jobs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A business is making another major investment in East Alabama - $123 million worth.

The Auburn-based pharmaceutical company SiO2, responsible for making vials for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, is expanding one of its four facilities.

SiO2 in Auburn makes 10 million vials a month for the Moderna vaccine, shipping them to facilities all over the world.

“We have invented a new material that is able to make numerous products and the first one that we’re concentrating on is medical vials and syringes and delivery devices,” said President and CEO of SiO2, Robert Abrams.

This new facility is going to help them keep up with the growing demand for their vials worldwide.

“The expansion is going to provide us capacity to fulfill the requirements in the world for the containers needed for the new pandemic,” said Abrams.

With Sio2 being in Auburn, a college town, the expansion will also create more opportunities for students as well as people in the community. Economic Development Director, Phillip Dunlap says this is the most important aspect of their partnership.

“We are a university town and they’re looking for high-end engineers Mechatronics professionals. So the university plays a major role in a partnership with the School of Engineering,” said Dunlap.

Robert Abrams says around 100 jobs are opening at the facility, some which are already listed on Auburn’s workforce page. He says they are looking to recruit engineering students from Auburn University.

“We are going to hire, basically engineering students out of Auburn, who work part time their junior and senior year training,” said Abrams said.

One of the biggest perks, according to Abrams and Dunlap, is the salary.

“Our payroll is approximately a million dollars a week,” said Abrams.

The new facility is expected to be finished by June of next year.

