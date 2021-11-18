Business Break
National Infantry Museum to fully open to public, reverts to normal operating hours

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum in Columbus is fully opening to the public.

The NIM has been closed to the public for 20 months to keep soldiers in training from coming in contact with COVID-19. However, 90-percent of the Army has been vaccinated and that has led to a loosening of restrictions.

Beginning Tuesday, November 23, the museum will revert to its normal operating hours:

  • Tuesday through Saturday - 9 a.m. -5 p.m.
  • Sunday 11 a.m. -5 p.m.

With the holidays coming up, check the NIM’s website, social media pages or the attached calendar for detailed information.

To make sure a surge in the pandemic doesn’t shut us down again, we encourage visitors to wear masks and keep a safe distance from others.

Admission to the NIM is free. Donations at the door are much appreciated.

For more information, click HERE.

