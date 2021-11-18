Business Break
Opelika announces Thanksgiving trash and recycling schedule

Opelika Thanksgiving trash schedule
Opelika Thanksgiving trash schedule(Source: City of Opelika)
By Toni Miles
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika released their garbage, trash, and recycling schedule for the week of Thanksgiving.

Next week Opelika Environmental Services will not run as scheduled on Thanksgiving Thursday or Black Friday.

If your garbage, trash, or recycling is usually picked up on Thursday or Friday expect for pickup to happen Wednesday, November 24.

The city asks for residents to have their carts out early on Wednesday, because they may be running earlier than normal.

Citizens with Monday and Tuesday trash and recycling pickup should not anticipate any changes.

City offices are also expected to be closed Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26.

