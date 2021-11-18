Phenix City veteran showcases Google Doodle at Columbus Museum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Steven Tette, a military veteran and artist from Phenix City, has a painting currently displayed in-person at the Columbus Museum. Google recently commissioned Tette to create their Veterans Day 2021 Doodle.

The painting showcases members of each of the six branches of the U.S. military, men and women, standing side by side. In the painting, their outfits are a combination of the uniform of their time in the service and the clothes they wear after they’ve served time in the military. Some of the careers included in the painting are a doctor, pastry chef and disabled veteran. Tette said it was important that his oil-based painting accurately represents the uniforms worn by his brothers and sisters in service.

The Columbus Museum is free and open to the public Tuesday through Sunday.

Below is an interview of Tette discussing his inspiration behind the painting with WTVM’s Dee Armstrong.