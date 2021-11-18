Business Break
Advertisement

PHOTOS: Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting


Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting(Source: Memphis Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is asking the public for assistance identifying suspects in the deadly shooting of rapper Young Dolph.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies on Airways Boulevard.

Investigators obtained video that shows two suspects exit a white two-door Mercedes armed with guns. The suspects approached Young Dolph while he was inside Makeda’s and shot him several times before fleeing the scene.


Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting(Source: Memphis Police Department)
Suspect Vehicle
Suspect Vehicle(Source: Memphis Police Department)

Anyone with information about the suspects or the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

