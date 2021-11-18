Russell Co. employees to receive COVID pay

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After receiving $11.3 million of American Rescue Plan funds, the Russell County Commission decided to honor its employees.

In total, 295 employees will receive COVID pay with 270 of those employees working full time, 24 working part time and 1 working temporarily.

Chance Corbett, Chairman of the Russell County Commission says those employees will receive that money Friday.

“What this, in essence, did was gave full time employees $1500 one time and part time employees $750 one time,” said Corbett.

Corbett says the one temporary employee will receive a one time payment of $375. Corbett also says the county plans to use the other funds to take care of sewage, build infrastructure, contribute to local nonprofits and possibly provide rental assistance.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.