South Columbus Elementary in Muscogee Co. names spelling bee winner

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We now know who’s the top speller at South Columbus Elementary School.

Ten contestants competed this morning for the coveted title during the school’s annual spelling bee.

Armoni Matthews and Jordyn Muldrow were the last two standing in the competition. Fifth grader, Armoni Matthews, was declared the winner - correctly spelling the word, “irregular”.

Our Roslyn Giles served as the pronouncer and Muscogee County School Board member Cathy Williams was among the judges.

