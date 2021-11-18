Suspect arrested in 25th Avenue murder in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department made an arrest in the 25th Avenue murder.

On November 4, at approximately 5:06 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of 25th Avenue and found 17-year-old Deondre Reynolds suffering from gunshots.

Emergency Medical Services arrived and attempted to render aid, but Reynolds died from his injuries. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Reynolds dead at 5:40 p.m.

On November 16, 24-year-old Emmanuel Truitt was arrested after probable cause was established. Truitt is charged with the following:

Murder

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Truitt has a Preliminary Hearing in Recorder’s Court on November 19 at 9 a.m.

Anyone having information related to this case is encouraged to contact Sergeant Kyle Tuggle at 706-225-4377.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.