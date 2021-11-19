1 dead, 2 injured in fiery crash on Pegasus Pkwy. in LaGrange

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A vehicle collision in LaGrange has left one person dead and two others injured.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, on Nov. 18, officers and other emergency personnel were dispatched to a vehicle collision with injuries located on Pegasus Parkway east of Sewon Boulevard at 10:04 p.m.

Upon arrival, emergency crews extinguished a vehicle fire for one of the vehicles, Vehicle #1. Two occupants were also extricated from the second vehicle, Vehicle #2.

The driver in the Vehicle #1 was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver has not yet been identified.

Both people in Vehicle #2, Johnathan Harless and Amanda Redding of LaGrange, sustained injuries. The driver in Vehicle #2 was flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional(formerly known as the Columbus Medical Center) by air. The occupant in Vehicle #2 was also taken by AMR EMS to Piedmont Columbus Regional.

The crash is under investigation by the LaGrange Police Department Traffic Unit.

