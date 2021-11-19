Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1 dead, 2 injured in fiery crash on Pegasus Pkwy. in LaGrange

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in...
The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in Faribault County Friday.(Source: Associated Press)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A vehicle collision in LaGrange has left one person dead and two others injured.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, on Nov. 18, officers and other emergency personnel were dispatched to a vehicle collision with injuries located on Pegasus Parkway east of Sewon Boulevard at 10:04 p.m.

Upon arrival, emergency crews extinguished a vehicle fire for one of the vehicles, Vehicle #1. Two occupants were also extricated from the second vehicle, Vehicle #2.

The driver in the Vehicle #1 was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver has not yet been identified.

Both people in Vehicle #2, Johnathan Harless and Amanda Redding of LaGrange, sustained injuries. The driver in Vehicle #2 was flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional(formerly known as the Columbus Medical Center) by air. The occupant in Vehicle #2 was also taken by AMR EMS to Piedmont Columbus Regional.

The crash is under investigation by the LaGrange Police Department Traffic Unit.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in 25th Avenue murder in Columbus
Suspect arrested in 25th Avenue murder in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing 13-year-old, last seen in Lakebottom Park area
Columbus police searching for missing 13-year-old, last seen in Lakebottom Park area
Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting
PHOTOS: Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting
NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested in homicide of pregnant woman, unborn child in Troup Co.
Fort Bragg soldier waives extradition; returns to Troup Co. to face murder charges
Military Matters
MILITARY MATTERS: Phenix City Army Veteran Surprised on Talk Show with Home Paid in Full

Latest News

Letters to Santa mailboxes available next week in Auburn
Fort Benning to host more than 250 competitor in multi-gun challenge
Fort Benning hosts multi-gun challenge through Sunday
St. Francis-Emory partners with Victory Mission to help community make healthier decisions
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Opelika police investigating shooting on Crawford Rd.