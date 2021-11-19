Christmas Open House held in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Americus is bringing in the Christmas spirit with their annual Christmas tradition. Each year the Americus Main street hosts a Christmas Open House.

People and families in Americus are celebrating to promote small businesses downtown.

The Program Coordinator for Americus Main Street, Haley Hanniford, says the local businesses in downtown always have holiday sales and discounts...While promoting their local businesses families enjoy christmas treats and activities.

This comes after last year’s opening was very restricted because of COVID.

“Yes it’s always a great time. I love seeing everyone come out. It’s really nice to see so many familiar faces, especially after COVID. Actually, we’re coming on two years now. So it’s really nice to get to see everyone and have that community feeling that’s so important to small downtowns,” said Hanniford.

This year Hanniford says around 800 or more people showed up throughout the night.

