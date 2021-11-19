Business Break
Columbus NAACP speaks out on redistricting in Muscogee County

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus NAACP branch wants Muscogee County to become its own judicial district and leaders are calling on Governor Brian Kemp among several other officials to make it happen.

The Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit is made up of six counties: Muscogee, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Marion and Chattahoochee.

That means all six of those counties vote for the district’s elected officials, including sheriffs and district attorneys. However, the NAACP wants that to change with only Muscogee County residents being able to select elected officials.

To be recognized as its own district, a county must have at least 80,000 residents. Currently, Muscogee County has well over 206,000.

“First of all Governor and Attorney General, tell us why this is so? Tell us why these counties have the necessary population but they have not been recognized as single county circuits,” asked Gary Parker, member of Columbus branch of the NAACP.

“We cannot be the second largest city in the state but we can’t elect our own DA and our own judges. There’s a problem,” said Tonza Thomas, Chairman of Women in the NAACP.

The NAACP has sent letters to the US Department of Justice, Governor Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr. They will also be filing an ethics complaint with the Judicial Qualification Commission.

